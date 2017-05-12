A scene of the play 'Under sand is water' (Source: VNA)

– The play “Duoi cat la nuoc” (Under the Sand is Water) by the Military Drama Theatre of Vietnam has recently been staged in Moscow, Russia.The play was performed for the first time in Russia on a tour at the invitation of the Russian Ministry of Defence to mark the 72nd anniversary of Victory Day (May 9).The four-night programme aims to showcase Vietnam’s image, cultural values and the performing arts of Vietnamese military artists to Russians and overseas Vietnamese, said Director of the Theatre Nguyen Ngoc Thu.Besides the “Under the Sand is Water” staged the first night on April 30, the programme featured the play “Va noi day binh minh yen tinh” (The Dawns Here are Quiet) and extracts from the play “Toc may Len Ha”, among other performances.“Under the Sand is Water” was written by Nguyen Quang Vinh, depicting Vietnamese people’s tolerance and their desires for love and better life and won a gold medal at the International Experimental Theater Festival in 2016.-VNA