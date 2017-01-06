Vietnamese, RoK leaders exchange congratulations

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Acting President and Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Hwang Kyo-ahn have exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the New Year 2017, which marks 25 years of the countries’ diplomatic relationship.



In the congratulatory messages sent on January 4, the leaders highly valued their countries’ cooperation, which has been developing strongly, comprehensively and substantively over the last two and a half decades.



They said that cooperation has contributed to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and around the world.



They agreed to make all-out efforts to continue fostering the two nations’ strategic cooperative partnership so that it can reap even greater achievements in the near future.



Vietnam and the RoK established diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992.-VNA