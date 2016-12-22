Vietnamese, Russian scientists end fifth sea survey

Vietnamese, Russian scientists during their sea survey voyage (Photo: VAST)

– Vietnamese and Russian scientists met in a conference in Nha Trang city in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on December 22 to review their one-month voyage to survey marine biodiversity in the sea of Vietnam’s central region.The voyage, which is the fifth of its kind, was joined by 15 Vietnamese scientists from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and 20 Russian scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences on the Academic Oparin research ship.Began on November 20, the scientists surveyed 50 locations surrounding islands and in waters with the maximum depth of 400m in the seas from Quang Tri province to Binh Thuan province.Despite disadvantaged weather, the scientists collected 300 samples and materials about the marine biodiversity and geography and environment in the surveyed area.Since 2005, Vietnamese and Russian scientists have jointly made five survey and research trips on the Oparin ship at Vietnam’s seas.-VNA