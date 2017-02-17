Vietnamese student numbers growing in New Zealand

Vietnamese students in New Zealand - Illustrative photo (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of Vietnamese students granted New Zealand visas in the past 12 months increased 15 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data from Immigration New Zealand.



Last year, more than 2,000 Vietnamese students were living and studying in New Zealand, said Education New Zealand, the country’s governmental agency for international education.

New Zealand ranked ninth out of 138 countries for the best primary education and higher education and training in the 2016-2017 edition of the Global Competitiveness Report published by the World Economic Forum.

The country was also placed 14th for maths and sciences majors, 18th for quality of research institutes and 19th for cooperation between educational institutes.-VNA