Vietnamese students hold art show in Singapore

The final round of Sparktacular 2017 is held on February 25. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – The final round of Sparktacular 2017, a talent show for Vietnamese university students in Singapore, was held on February 25 at the Singapore Institute of Management.

The final show featured the best seven teams selected among 30 teams, with the two-member team “BeMe” from Kaplan University won the first place with a prize worth 2,500 SGD (about 1,780 USD).

Vuong Duy Khanh, Chairman of the Vietnamese student association at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM VNC) said that the show provides Vietnamese students with a platform to show off their artistic talents and passion. The event also aims to promote the rich Vietnamese culture to international friends in Singapore.

The SIM VNC, established 10 years ago, currently has 500 members and is one of the leading student organisations in Singapore’s universities. The organisation has held several cultural activities for the Vietnamese community in Singapore.-VNA