Vietnamese students in France celebrate Lunar New Year

At the event (Photo: VNA)

– A Tet atmosphere was brought to overseas Vietnamese as well as international friends at a gala night recently held in Montpellier, France, by the Association of Vietnamese Students in Montpellier (AEVM).The event drew nearly 400 guests, including politicians like Anne-Yvonne Le Dain, Member of Parliament, and Eric Coustou, Monaco Consul in France.Performances such as lion dances, conical leaf hat dances and flash mob dances delivered by Vietnamese students wowed the attendees.AEVM President Bach Hai Ngoc said that this was the first time the AEVM has held such an event.-VNA