Vietnamese, Thai parliamentarians enhance cooperation

Hano​i (VNA) - Parliamentarians of Vietnam and Thailand should step up coordination and exchange, especially at multilateral forums, in order to further bolster links between legislative bodies of the two nations, a Vietnamese law-maker has said.



Chairman of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Parliamentarian Group Pham Dinh Toan made the suggestion during a working session with visiting Chairman of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarian Group Sakchai Tanaboonchai in Hanoi on February 6.



Toan spoke highly of the contributions made by Sakchai Tanaboonchai and other parliamentarians in the National Legislation Council of Thailand to fostering the bilateral relations in general and between the two countries’ legislatures in particular.



He affirmed that the partnership between the two groups serves as an important channel in term of parliamentary diplomacy, helping strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two nations’ legislative bodies and people.



He hoped Thai parliamentarians will continue to support and cooperate with Vietnam and other member countries of the Great Mekong Sub-region (GMS) in addressing issues related to water security and sustainable use and management of water resources in the Mekong River.



For his part, Sakchai Tanaboonchai highlighted the flourishing development of the bilateral relationship over the last four decades, and effective activities of the two groups in recent time as well.



He expressed his hope that the two groups will enhance the sharing of information and working experience, and cooperation, thus promoting the relations between Vietnam and Thailand in general and the two countries’ law-making agencies in particular.-VNA