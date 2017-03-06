Vietnamese top legislator hold talks with Lao counterpart

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her visiting Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou ​(Source: VNA)



– The top legislators of Vietnam and Laos have agreed to enhance coordination in implementing effectively cooperation agreements and programmes between the two countries’ legislatures, thus strengthening the bilateral relations in the coming time.During their talks in Hanoi on March 6, Vietnamese NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her visiting Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou stressed that the two sides need to maintain regular visits by the two countries’ senior officials, and experience sharing among ministries, sectors and localities.Both sides will continue working closely together and supporting each other at global and regional forums, and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms in the context of increasingly complicated developments in the world and the region, they said.NA Chairwoman Ngan agreed that the two parliaments will coordinate in accelerating the construction of the parliament building in Laos, affirming that this is vital to strengthen the bilateral ties.They will also partner in organising exchange activities between friendship parliamentarians’ groups, female NA deputies and young law-makers of the two countries, she said.The Vietnamese NA will work hard to prepare for the organisation of activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 40 years of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Cooperation Treaty, she added.The two NA leaders highlighted the significance of the upcoming inauguration of the Vietnam-Laos revolutionary historical site in Son La province, saying that it is necessary to educate the two countries’ young generations about the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.For her part, Pany Yathotou, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from March 5-10, hoped her visit will contribute to further deepening the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and legislatures.She thanked Vietnam for its valuable, timely and effective assistance to her country in the past struggle for national liberation as well as in the current national construction and defence.The Lao Party and State highly value Vietnam’s financial assistance to Laos in constructing the parliament building, considering it a vivid manifestation of the special friendship and solidarity between the two nations.Regarding the legislative ties, the Lao leader said the two NAs should hasten the Governments to roll out policies and measures to further bolster bilateral links in trade, investment and education.Committees of the two legislative bodies need to continue their supervision of the implementation of commitments and cooperation agreements reached between their Governments, especially those concerning border, natural resources and the environment, she suggested.Pany Yathotou expressed her hope that the Vietnamese NA and provincial-level People’s Councils will continue support for and share experience with their Lao counterparts in the coming time.After their talks, the top legislators signed a cooperation agreement between the two legislatures in 2017-2021, and witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two NA Offices in the period.Earlier the same day, the Lao delegation paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.-VNA