Vietnamese vessel attacked in Philippines, one killed

The sailors were aboard ship MV Giang Hai with 25 crewmembers, which was attacked near Baguan Island in Tawi-Tawi, an area close to the stronghold of the notorious Abu Sayyaf militant group.
According to Reuters, other 17 Vietnamese sailors on board were rescued by the Philippine coastguard and marine soldiers.
An investigation was underway and the coastguard had launched a pursuit in coordination with the military and police, said Philippine coastguard spokesman Armand Balilo.
Abu Sayyaf group, which has a close link with the Islamic State, is believed to be the culprit of the attack. Well armed and equipped with fast boats and high-tech
navigation devices, the group has conducted frequent piracy attacks and kidnapping for ransoms.-VNA