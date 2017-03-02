Vietnamese vocalist wins Russian vocal contest

Vocalist Nguyen Bao Yen came first for her chamber music performances during an international competition held in Tyumen, Russia. (Photo: VTV)

– Gifted vocalist Nguyen Bao Yen came first for her chamber music performances during an international competition held in Tyumen, Russia from February 23 to 26.Her performances of two songs, one by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff and the other by German composer Strauss, topped the category for people aged over 26.Singer Nguyen Bao Yen was born in 1990, and is a former student of the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi. She went to Russia to pursue a vocal degree at the Ural State Conservatoire in Ekaterinburg, one of the biggest higher music institutions in the country.She won the first prize in chamber music at the 2015 Sao Mai Singing Contest in Vietnam.-VNA