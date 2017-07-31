Bui Yen Ly of Vietnam (left) poses with her World Games gold medal after winning the women’s 51kg muay Thai event on July 30 in Poland (Photo: baomoi.vn)

- Bui Yen Ly of Vietnam triumphed in the women’s 51kg muay Thai category at the World Games in Poland on July 30.Ly defeated Apasara Koson of Thailand 30-27 in the final.Earlier, Ly beat Gabriela Kuzawinska of the hosts in the semi-finals and Atenea Flores from Spain in the quarter-finals with the same score of 30-7.Her teammate Dao Le Thu Trang and Dao Thi Nhu Quynh were ousted in the group round, also in muay.Vo Van Dai lost in the quarter-finals of the men’s 63.5kg.-VNA