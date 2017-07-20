Some 110 young Vietnamese expats from 25 countries are taking part in this year's summer camp, which was opened in HCM City on July 29. (Photo: VNA)



– A summer camp for expatriate Vietnamese youth is underway in HCM City and some Mekong Delta provinces until July 31.The event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the HCM City People’s Committee, is themed "Tuoi tre kieu bao tu hao ve dat phuong Nam” (Young expats proud of the southern land).Speaking at the launching ceremony on July 19, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thu welcomed 110 young participants from 25 countries, saying the annual camp allows young Vietnamese living from across the globe to return to their homeland and meet with their peers in Vietnam.It is also a place for them to learn Vietnamese and learn about the country’s history, tradition, culture and policies, thus maintaining strong ties between the expatriates and their homeland, she noted.The participants are set to join students and youth in the Mekong Delta provinces in local charitable and exchange events and tour to historical relics and tourist attractions in southern Vietnam.-VNA