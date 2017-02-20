Vietnamese youths active in Russia

At the meeting (Source: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s chapter in Russia developed well in 2016, Le Anh Duy, Secretary of the chapter said at a meeting in Moscow on February 19.As of December 2016, as many as 121 new members joined the organisation, raising the membership to 2,888. Hundreds of its members also become members of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 2016.The organisation also raised 310,900 RUB (5,328 USD) to support victims of floods in the central region, and gave gifts worth a total 20 million VND (880 USD) to needy students of Gia Hoa primary school in Ma Noi commune, Ninh Son district, Ninh Thuan province.In 2017, the organisation has planned numerous activities to raise awareness and promote pride among the youth of the tradition of the Party and the nation.Pham Duc Vinh, Vice Secretary of the Party’s Committee in Russia hailed the achievements the youths in Russia have gained.Vinh expressed his belief that they will continue studying to be well-prepared for joining the Party.-VNA