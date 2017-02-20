Vietnamese-American director brings action to Da Lat

Poster for L​oi Bao (In the Storm), a film about a superman who fights evil, directed by American-Vietnamese Victor V​u (Photo coutersy of victorvufacebook)

- Vietnamese-American director Victor Vu is working on a new action film, Loi Bao (In the Storm), together with his young staff in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.The film features secrets about a superman, played by dancer and rapper Cuong Seven, who fights evil and protects the innocent.“My film is not about a Hollywood superman. It portrays a Vietnamese character, who live simply but works big to keep the country and people safe,” Vu told local media before the film’s first poster was released.Vu worked with his staff, including art director Vincent Wang and dancer- rapper Cuong Seven of Hanoi, who plays the superman, to feature his views in the film.“I decided to cast Cuong, a new face for my leading role, because I believe in his talent,” he said.After the film’s first images of a hidden man flying in air were released online, Loi Bao was praised by many viewers.Vu’s staff is working in Da Lat for their kung-fu scenes. The film’s last scenes will be completed in early March.Vu is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in the US. Loi Bao is considered the best work of its kind about a superman in Vietnam.His first film in Vietnam, Chuyen Tinh Xa Xu (Passport to Love), was a romantic comedy that won Favourite Film at the 2008 Golden Kite Award given by the Vietnam Cinematography Association.The film attracted visual effects director Peter Soto, composer Christopher Wong, costume designer Michelle Ngo and Vietnamese-American actress Kathy Uyen. It was distributed in the US.His second film, Giao Lo Dinh Menh (Inferno), released in 2010 and starring dozens of local artists such as Tran Binh Minh and Tang Bao Quyen.The film is about the work and love of urban Vietnamese youth.In 2012, his kung fu film Thien Menh Anh Hung (Blood Letter) won the jury prize at the International Film Festival in Hanoi.