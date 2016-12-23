Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital asked to increase scientific research

President Tran Dai Quang (fourth right) attend the ceremony to mark the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital's 110th anniversary (Photo: VNA)

– President Tran Dai Quang asked the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital in particular and the health care sector in general for strengthening scientific research, technological application, and personnel training to improve services.Addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on December 23 to mark the 110th founding anniversary of the hospital, the President urged the hospital to focus on delivering professional support and technology transfer to health care staff at local levels.At the same time, the hospital should work closely with the media in popularising preventive measures to help people avoid diseases.He lauded efforts and achievements of the hospital and affirmed that the Party and State always give special attention to health care and consider the sector a priority for investment.Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital, long previously known as Phu Doan hospital, is among the top central-level hospitals of Vietnam. It has gathered such well-known doctors and scientists as Professors Ho Dac Di, Ton That Tung, Nguyen Trinh Co and Nguyen Duong Quang. Closely attaching to the development of Vietnam’s health care sector, it has become the leading surgery hospital of Vietnam.Currently, the hospital is running one institute, 10 centres, 18 clinical and 8 para-clinical faculties, and 11 functional offices. It has more than 50 surgery rooms with an endoscopy surgery system meeting the world standards.It has 1,500 beds and a highly qualified staff, including three professors, 23 assistance professors, and 36 doctorate degree holders.On the occasion, the hospital also launched its traditional house and two large meeting halls.It received the Labour Order, first class, for the second time.-VNA