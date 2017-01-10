Vietnam-India diplomatic relationship marked in HCM City

Illustrative image (Source: ndtv.com)



Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – HCM City authorities held a ceremony on January 10 to mark the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic relationship (January 7, 1972 –2017) and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries (July 6, 2007 –2017).



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Huynh Cach Mang stressed the religious and trade links between Vietnam and India have dated back thousands of years, and the two nations have shared similarities in the struggle for national liberation.



The bilateral ties saw a turning point with the historic meeting between President Ho Chi Minh and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1954.



Following the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1997 and the strategic partnership in 2007, the links between the two countries have been unceasingly deepened and expanded across areas.



The two countries elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016.



India’s General Consul in HCM City Smita Pant said the Vietnam-India relationship is built on a solid foundation of close cultural and historical links as well as mutual trust, understanding and support.



She promised to boost cooperation programmes in tourism, culture, and people between India’s localities and HCM City.



On the occasion, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations in HCM City organised the Vietnam-India Culture Week in HCM City from January 7-14.



As of the end of 2016, India had 49 investment projects in HCM City with combined capital of 55 million USD.



The city has hosted many India-related cultural events such as the International Yoga Day, the Diwali Light Festival and an exhibition on India-Vietnam friendship.-VNA