Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a meeting with leaders of the Vietnam-Japan University (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Vietnam-Japan University to become an international standard research university, focusing on training highly-qualified human resources for society.During a visit to the university on May 15, the PM asked the university to also develop visions and skills to students, while combining training with researching and maintain close relations with business community.He stressed the need for the university to design flexible, creative and effective training programmes to suit Vietnam’s demand and meet world quality.The Government leader suggested that the university complete its development model, link closely with other member universities of the Hanoi National University, and perfect its management system.It should also create an open environment, update the trends of the fourth industrial revolution, and become a model in pervasive education, he said.The PM held that the facility should pay great attention to develop high-quality scientists and management staff through providing them special support policies.Meanwhile, its research activities should be made to “orders” of both Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises, he said.The PM revealed that relevant ministries and agencies are promptly finalizing procedures to borrow ODA from Japan for the construction of the university. He also pledged to work with the Japanese side to develop the university to a symbol of the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership.The university was established on July 21, 2014, aiming to become a facility to regional and international standards, where students enjoy the world’s education advances as well as strengths and values of both Vietnam and Japan’s education sector.The facility has been assisted by 30 famous Japanese universities, including Tokyo, Osaka and Tsukuba Universities as well as great attention from the Hanoi National University.According to Prof. Furuta Motoo, head master of the university, special features of the Vietnam-Japan University include its focus on researches on high technology and inter-sectoral science, areas that are much needed by Vietnam.As schedule, in 2020, the university will launch Master and PhD programmes.-VNA