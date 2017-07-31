Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association of Hanoi holds fourth congress (Source: http://dangcongsan.vn)



– The Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association of Hanoi held its fourth congress in Hanoi on July 30 to discuss plans for 2017-2022.The association will continue implementing activities to celebrate Vietnam-Laos friendship and solidarity year, the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 40 years since signing the Vietnam-Laos Treaty on Amity and Cooperation.It will also strengthen coordination with the Lao Embassy in Vietnam to explore the culture and customs of Laos.The congress also elected a new executive board of 35 members, with Secretary of Hanoi Youth Union Nguyen Van Thang re-elected as Chairman of the association for 2017-2022.-VNA