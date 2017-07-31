Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Van (R) and Lao Ambassador Sayakane Sisouvong and their spouses (Source: VNA)



– A Vietnam-Laos friendship exchange was held in the UK on July 28 by the Embassies of Vietnam and Laos in the host country.Speaking at the event, Vietnam’s Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Van Thao said that the development of bilateral relations over the past 55 years has manifested the two countries’ special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.Each stride made by the two nations today has had positive contributions of each side, thus helping tighten the bilateral partnership.Lao Ambassador Sayakane Sisouvong recalled milestones in the Vietnam-Laos relations in the past more than seven decades since the Communist Party of Indochina was founded.At the programme, the two embassies’ staff took part in sports games and art performances, and enjoyed the two countries’ traditional cuisine.-VNA