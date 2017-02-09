Vietnam-RoK celebrate 25 years of ties

Vietnamese Ambassador in the RoK Pham Huu Chi addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– A ceremony was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 8 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations (December 22, 1992-2017), opening a series of events this year to celebrate bilateral ties.The ceremony, held by the Vietnamese Embassy and the RoK Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador in the RoK Pham Huu Chi, RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Yun Byung-se and more than 300 guests.Opening the event, Ambassador Pham Huu Chi stated that the establishment of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations in 1992 opened a new chapter in a relationship that started nearly 900 years ago when some princes of the Ly dynasty in Vietnam came to settle down in the Korean Peninsula.Looking back important landmarks in bilateral ties over the past 25 years, the ambassador highlighted the establishment of bilateral comprehensive partnership in 2001 and comprehensive strategic partnership in 2009.He noted that RoK’s direct investment in Vietnam has tripled to 50 billion USD from 2012, making it the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, while two-way trade doubled to hit 42.8 billion USD.In the past five years, visitors from the two countries travelling to each other also doubled, hitting a record 1.75 million in 2016. Currently, nearly 150,000 Vietnamese people reside, study or work in the RoK, while a similar number of RoK nationals are in Vietnam.Ambassador Pham Huu Chi expressed belief that with determination from both sides, the Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership will grow.Vietnam will do its utmost to develop the partnership with the RoK, he declared, thanking the government and people of the RoK for their endeavours in boosting bilateral ties and supporting the Vietnamese community in the country.RoK Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lee Jeong-gyu praised achievements in bilateral ties over the past quarter century, with beneficial people-to-people exchanges and a rising number of Vietnamese people interested in the language and culture of the RoK. Vietnam has become one of the most attractive destinations for RoK investors, he said.During the event, a video clip featuring the growth of Vietnam-RoK ties and introducing the Ho Chi Minh City-Gyeongju culture exhibition slated for November 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City was played.-VNA