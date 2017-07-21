Vietnam's apparel export soars in first half of 2017 VNA Friday, July 21, 2017 - 16:15:23 Print Click to enlarge (Source: VNA) Related News Business India firms seek to boost textile machinery exports to Vietnam Business Smart production sought for sustainable textile development Business Australia – Potential market for Vietnamese garments, footwear Business Experts: Garment sector’s export growth not yet sustainable Business Vinatex invests in technology to expand market share apparel exports textile-garment exports Vietnam Vietnamese Vietnam news updated Vietnam news Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency Vietnam Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel