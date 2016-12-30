Friday, December 30, 2016 - 17:17:26

Vietnam's century-old incense-making village

Cao Thon is a village over 200 years old and also one of the oldest incense-making villages in Vietnam. It has become busy these days to prepare for the approaching Lunar New Year holiday.

