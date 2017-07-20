Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in the Philippines is closely coordinating with competent Philippine agencies to complete necessary procedures in order to bring home the body of a Vietnamese citizen who was killed in the Philippines military’s attacks on the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf.



The information was released by the Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang during a regular press conference in Hanoi on July 20.



Procedures for the funerals of the two Vietnamese crew members of cargo vessel M/V Royal 16 killed by the terrorist group have also been done, Hang said, quoting the embassy’s information.



“Once again, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to families of the victims and hope that they will soon overcome the sorrowful period,” the spokesperson said.



Asked about two Vietnamese women who went missing in the UK, Hang said after receiving the news, the Foreign Ministry instructed the Embassy of Vietnam in the host country to contact with competent local agencies to clarify the information and prepare necessary citizen protection measures.



She said the ministry will provide updates when getting new information.-VNA