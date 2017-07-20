Rice for exports to Algeria. Vietnam's export revenue to Algeria rose 37 percent year-on-year to 190 million USD in the first half of the year. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam’s export revenue to Algeria rose 37 percent year-on-year to 190 million USD in the first half of the year, according to Vietnamese Commercial Affairs Office in Algeria under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.Key shipments included nearly 32,000 tonnes of coffee valued at more than 68 million USD (up 27 percent), telephones and spare parts at more than 52 million USD (up 5 percent) and nearly 26,700 tonnes of rice at 10 million USD, quadrupling the value in the same period last year.Algeria is Vietnam’s second largest importer in Africa, after South Africa.Vietnam-Algeria economic cooperation prospects are plentiful, with Algerian consumers familiar with Vietnamese goods, while Algerian animal feed, medicine and natural minerals are sold in Vietnam.In terms of investment, the Bir-Seba gas and oil joint venture between Petro Vietnam, Sonatrach (Algeria) and PTT (Thailand) became operational in 2015, producing 18,000 barrels each day.-VNA