Swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Top Vietnamese female swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien pocketed two silver medals at the Arena Pro Swim Series 2017, in Atlanta, the US, on May 4-7.

Vien won her first silver in the women’s 1,500m freestyle with a time of 16:28.18. With this result, she broke her national record set at a tournament in Charlotte, the US, in 2014.

Her second silver was in the women’s 400m medley on the second day of the event. She clocked 4:45.25, slower than her best time in this category of 4:36.85 at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.-VNA