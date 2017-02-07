Vietnam’s first sand statue park attracts visitors

A statue at the Forgotten Land park. (Source: www.baobinhthuan.com.vn)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – A park with sand statues named “Forgotten Land” in the south central province of Binh Thuan opened for visitors in January 2017.

Covering an area of 2ha, the park is the first of its kind in Vietnam. It features more than 20 works created by international artists. Some of the statues were based on Vietnamese stories and architecture such as Thien Mu Pagoda and Po Naga Towers along with portraits of famous people.

Marielle Heessels, a Dutch artist said that Vietnamese people and landscapes have become her inspiration. She expressed hope that the sand statues will attract tourists and locals.

Le Anh Tuan, General Director of Vietsandart, said that the site has received about 1,000 visitors per day. More statues and facilities will soon be built at the park.

A sand statues contest for international female artists is scheduled to be held at the park in late April, he added.-VNA