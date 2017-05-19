Vietnam’s first vocational training college applies European standards

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Dung Quat College of Technology in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai launched high-quality vocational training courses at European standards in 2016 to meet demand in the labour market and for international integration.The college is one of three facilities nationwide selected by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to carry out vocational training cooperation between the Vietnamese and French governments.Thirty-three students from the college’s automobile technology faculty benefited from the programme.Francois Sanchez, a French expert, said to improve the quality of teaching and learning, experts conducted surveys to learn the requirements of businesses, then designed appropriate curriculum.It is important to provide students with opportunities to apply what they learn at school to reality, he said.French experts will help the college connect with the labour market to ensure graduates find work, he said.Nearly 60 students in automobile technology and electronics at the college have been employed at industrial parks in the province and central region after graduating.Rector of the college Nguyen Hong Tay said the support of foreign experts in vocational training has helped his school forge links with businesses, generating jobs for students.-VNA