Vietnam’s largest online business forum scheduled for next week

The Vietnam Online Business Forum – VOBF 2017, the first and largest of its kind in the country, will be held in Hanoi on February 24 and in Ho Chi Minh City on March 3 by the Vietnam E-Commerce Association (Vecom).The information was given by Vecom Chairman Nguyen Thanh Hung at a press conference in Hanoi on February 16.The forum is expected to be held annually, gathering the e-commerce community in and outside Vietnam to discuss latest online business trends and outstanding technology as well as creative business initiatives, according to Hung.He noted that the event will introduce new market researches related to e-commerce in the world and in Vietnam, thus helping enterprises to adjust their business strategies.Four topics discussed at the forum include influences of cloud computing and mobile to e-commerce, multi-channel retailing or omni channel, cross-border e-commerce and start-ups in e-business, according to General Secretary of Vecom Tran Trong Tuyen.Vietnam’s e-commerce index 2017 will be released at the event in a bid to help all organisations and individuals assess the application of e-commerce and compare progress of each locality, thus supporting and assessing localities based on a system of indexes, according to Tuyen.Vietnam’s e-commerce has experienced tremendous development but the gap between localities has become wider and might lead to challenges, said Tuyen.The forum will gather major companies providing technologies and services such as Z.com, Bizweb, Netnam and Coc Coc and pioneering enterprises in omni channel and cross-border e-commerce such as Fado, Nguyen Kim and PTI as well as outstanding startups businesspersons across the country.-VNA