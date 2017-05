Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese fighters won two gold medals at the ongoing International Federation of Muaythai Amateur World Championships in Minsk, Belarus on May 11.Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, the six-time world champion, defeated Murat Arslam of Turkey in the men’s 60kg category final, while his teammate Le Hoang Duc beat Bakytzhan Arifkhanov of Kazakhstan in the men’s 48kg class.The championships, in their 16th year, began on May 5, and will end on May 12.Vietnam sent seven representatives to Belarus, three of them women.-VNA