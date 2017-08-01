Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger economic ties with US (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam always backs stronger economic and trade cooperation with the US and facilitates the adoption of legal regulations to create a transparent and favourable business environment for foreign businesses, including those from the US.NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien made the statement at a reception for Calin Dragan, Region Director ASEAN & Middle East for Bottling Investment Group at the Coca-Cola Company, in Hanoi on August 1.The comprehensive cooperative partnership between Vietnam and the US has seen positive developments, he said, adding that the US is one of the leading trade partners and a major investor in Vietnam.He congratulated the company on its accomplishments in Vietnam over the past 20 years, noting Coca-Cola products have become popular among Vietnamese customers.The legislator expressed his belief that the success of the group will boost the cooperation prospects between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade and economy.The Vietnamese government has offered a lot of incentives to the group since its operation in the Southeast Asian country. In 2014, Coca-Cola started reporting its profits and paying tax to the Vietnamese State budget.This not only illustrates the company’s legal responsibility and business ethics but also reinforce customers’ trust, Hien said.He hoped the company would continue making more contributions to the State budget and social activities while taking care of consumers’ health and protecting the environment to promote sustainable development in Vietnam.-VNA