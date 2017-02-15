Vietnam’s role in UN and IPU praised

NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (centre) at the opening session of the annual hearing between the UN and the IPU (Photo: VNA)

– Chef de Cabinet to the United Nations Secretary General Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti has spoke highly of the role of Vietnam in the UN and that of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) while meeting NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong in New York, the US, on February 14.Phong told the UN official that the Vietnamese NA has expanded its external relations amidst the trend of integrating comprehensively into the global socio-political life.The Vietnamese NA has participated fully and responsibly in regional inter-parliamentary cooperative mechanisms, as evidenced by its successful organisation of the 132nd IPU General Assembly in March 2015 and the forthcoming hosting of an IPU seminar on the implementation of sustainable development goals on climate change for the Asian-Pacific region in May, Phong said.She praised the central role and efforts of the UN in building regulations and norms of international law across sectors, contributing to addressing global challenges, and promoting country participation in keeping peace and stability, achieving sustainable development, and responding to climate change and other non-traditional security issues.Phong took the occasion to thank the UN and other UN agencies in Vietnam for actively working with the country in eradicating poverty, fighting HIV/AIDS, and caring and protecting children.She asked the UN official to convey the invitation to visit Vietnam to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this year on the occasion of attending the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the 40th anniversary of Vietnam’s joining of the UN (1977-2017).Ribeiro Viotti said Vietnam is one of the most dynamic economies in the region and hoped the country will do more to realise sustainable development goals set in the 2030 Agenda.The officials exchanged views on internal and external challenges to Vietnam’s growth with Ribeiro Viotti suggesting the country pursuing good State governance, training high-quality human resources, and reforming administrative procedures.Earlier the same day, the Vietnamese official met with several leading US professors from New York Law University and Harvard University to discuss the political situation in the US and the globe.-VNA