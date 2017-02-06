Vietnam’s stocks to rise on lunar year optimism

Illustrative photo (Source: motthegioi.vn)

Shares may continue rising this week as investor confidence increases at the beginning of the lunar year, analysts say.Banking stocks are expected to take the lead with investors expecting improvements in the sector, they add.The benchmark VN Index on the HCM Stock Exchange on February 3 fell 0.4 percent to end last week at 700.35 points, after rallying 3 percent in the previous five sessions to reach a nine-year high of 703.18 points on the previous day.At the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX Index rallied for a fourth day, increasing 0.5 percent to end at 85.03 points. The northern market index has moved up 2.4 percent in the last four sessions.Investor sentiment is often high at the beginning of the lunar year, and this will be an important factor that could lift the market, as seen in the five consecutive days ending on February 3.“Positive investor sentiment at the beginning of the lunar year will help increase investment in the stock market, especially when the resistance range of 690-700 points has been surpassed for the first time since September 2016,” said Phan Dung Khanh, head of the investment consultancy at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Co Ltd.Before the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, the VN Index had crossed the 690 point level, and the nine-year high was reached after the market returned from a one-week break.This caused both regret and excitement among investors because they had pulled out of the stock market during the pre-Tet holiday period, missing the opportunity to participate in the market’s improvement, Khanh said.The stock market will also be lifted by investor expectations of Government policies to support the economy and businesses, along with the release of companies’ earnings reports, and by large-cap groups that are preparing to be traded on the stock market, he added.The VN Index corrected itself on February 3 after a five-day rally.According to Vu Minh Duc, head of individual customer analysis at the Viet Capital Securities Company, the correction on February 3 was a must-decline session so that the VN Index can continue increasing in the near future.More specifically, the benchmark index might decline during some of the first trading days this week to test the support range of 695-700 points, then increase to the middle-term resistance level of 740-750 points within months, he said.Banks will lead the market in the coming week, and this year, as investors are counting on the restructuring plan for the entire banking system, as well as on the possibility of a policy that allows banks to lift the bar for foreign investment this year, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc told Bloomberg TV in January, Duc said.Bank stocks, such as Vietcombank (VCB), BIDV (BID) and Vietinbank (CTG), weigh heavily on the market, as do other blue chip firms including dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM) and brewer Sabeco (SAB). While the price-to-earnings ratios of the large-cap bank stocks are lower than that of the latter, it also means the potential for bank stocks to grow is quite high, Duc said.Investors may also take earnings reports of listed companies into account this week, according to Nguyen Ngoc Lan, head of the broker division at Agribank Securities Company.Companies that saw yearly increases in their earnings for 2016 include dairy producer Vinamilk, steelmaker Hoa Phat Group (HPG), real estate group FLC (FLC) and Faros Construction Corp (ROS).-VNA