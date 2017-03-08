Vietnam-Thailand art exhibition opens in Hanoi

Cultural diversity: Painting by Thai artist ranuch Areepongsa from the College of Fine Arts of Bunditpatanasilpa Institute (Photo hanoigrapevine.com )

Hanoi (VNA) – The third contemporary Vietnam-Thailand art exhibition opened on March 8 in Hanoi, featuring works of 66 artists from the two countries.



Among the 54 Thai artists are Den Warnjing, Thanom Chantakruea, Phattarapion, Wisit Pimpimon while the 12 Vietnamese ones include Ngo Quang Duong, Dao Chi Dac, Do Quoc Binh, Luu Bao Trung, Nguyen Dinh Quang, Nguyen Duc Vinh, Nguyen Thanh Son and others.



Alongside the upcoming exhibition, which will expose the public to the cultural diversity of the two ASEAN nations, art exchange activities for artists will be held during a drawing trip to the northern mountain town of Sa Pa on March 8.



Some of the Thai artists are lecturers at the Nakhon Si Thammarat College of Fine Arts, Suphanburi College of Fine Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts of Bunditpatanasilpa Institute, College of Fine Arts of Bunditpatanasilpa Institute.



The three-day exhibition, co-organised by the Suphanburi Fine Arts College and Fine Arts and the Photography Exhibition Centre, is taking place at the Fine Arts and Photography Exhibition Centre, 29 Hang Bai street, Hoan Kiem district. Entry is free of charge.-VNA