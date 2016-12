Illustrative image (Source: vietravel.com)

– Tour operator Vietravel served 700,000 tourists in 2016 and has set a goal to push the figure to one million in 2017.The company reeled in approximately 5.1 trillion VND (224.4 million USD) in 2016, up 9 percent compared to yearly plan.After 21 years of operation, Vietravel has been ranked among top ten travel agencies in Asia.It has representative offices across Vietnam and foreign countries, such as Cambodia, Thailand, the US, France and Australia.-VNA