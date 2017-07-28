Source: Vietravel

– The Vietravel travel company on July 28 launched direct charter flights connecting the central province of Thanh Hoa and Bangkok city, raising the total number of direct routes the firm operates from Vietnam to Thailand’s capital to six.

The Thanh Hoa-Bangkok 180-seat flights take 1 hour and 30 minutes, with one fight per week. This is the first international route at Thanh Hoa’s Tho Xuan airport.



To mark the occasion, Vietravel offered five-day tours of Thanh Hoa-Bangkok-Pattaya for 6.95 million VND, including a return flight.



The route is expected to promote tourism, trade and investment growth in Thanh Hoa, contributing to boosting local development.



Vietravel Thanh Hoa is also offering promotional tours to destinations including Europe, the US, Australia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China and Dubai, which will last until July 15.-VNA