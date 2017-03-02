Viettel attends Mobile World Congress

Representative of Viettel introduces the company's product to a visitor. (Source: Viettel)



Ha Noi (VNA) – Viettel is the only Vietnamese company attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) currently underway in Barcelona, Spain.



This is the second time the military-run telecoms firm has attended the world’s biggest telecoms event.



Viettel brought to the MWC telecom-based apps and gadgets for a smart society, which have been successfully implemented by the firm in Vietnam and abroad, like the V-Wallet, e-government and the Distribution Management System.



Viettel also introduced solutions that provide protection for mobile users against malicious attacks, overcharges, junk messages, missing devices, or leaked information.



Viettel is currently serving 100 million customers, including 35 million abroad in nine markets. It is among the world’s top 30 telecoms companies in terms of number of customers.-VNA