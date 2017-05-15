The military-run telecom group Viettel rolled out 4G service on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

– The military-run telecom group Viettel reported about 15,900 new subscribers of 4G service per day since it was rolled out on April 18.The number of daily new subscribers represented an increase of 50 percent compared to the pilot run of the service.In April alone, the group recorded about 400,000 new 4G subscribers, bringing the total number of users of 4G services to 3 million.Most of the users subscribed to use the 4G70, 4G125, and 4G40 packages.The data flow was estimated to be 47 percent higher than the pre-launch period.-VNA