Telemor staff (Photo: Viettel)

- Telemor, Viettel’s subsidiary in Timor Leste, has become the first mobile service provider to operate a 4G network in the country.Telemor’s 4G network, designed and built by Viettel, is now available in all 13 cities and provinces.The military-run telecom group Viettel has provided the services in six other countries, namely Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Burundi, Peru and Haiti.The corporation recorded pre-tax profits of 1 trillion VND (41.2 million USD) from its overseas investments in the first half of 2017, a 156 percent year-on-year increase.-VNA