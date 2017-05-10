Viettel inntroduced its smart city packages at the biggest ICT exhibition in Laos last December. (Photo: VNA)

— The military-run mobile carrier Viettel is planning to expand its investments to Indonesia and Nigeria, two countries with large populations, group leaders told the annual general meeting of Viettel Global, a subsidiary of the Viettel Group.As of June 2016, the populations of Indonesia and Nigeria numbered 258 million and 187 million, respectively. As per the company’s plan, Viettel will penetrate these markets by bidding for an operation licence and entering joint ventures or striking acquisition deals, nearly doubling the total population of its existing investment markets.Indonesia, the biggest Southeast Asian economy, is home to 70 percent of the region’s population but only 58 percent of its residents are 3G or 4G subscribers. In Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country, 3G subscriptions are also far from booming.Investments in the two countries would create conditions for Viettel to continue expanding to other regions, according to the group.Previously, Viettel Global submitted the investment plans for Nigeria and Indonesia to its annual general shareholders’ meeting by the end of April 2017 for approval.Viettel Global targeted revenue of over 1.3 billion USD this year, up 29 percent year-on-year, with pre-tax profit of 5 million USD.The group had 24 million subscribers last year, earning revenue of 1.04 billion USD, down 21 percent compared to 2015.Sharp declines were seen in two markets - Mozambique and Burundi - due to exchange rate fluctuations.Other markets, however, continued to see revenue growth, such as Tanzania, with 1.34 percent, Cameroon with 43 percent, Mozambique with 7 percent, and Haiti with 6 percent.The telecom provider currently has operations in nine overseas markets including Laos, Cambodia, East Timor, Cameroon, Haiti, Mozambique, Burundi, Peru, and Tanzania, with operations in Myanmar expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.Viettel Global has one of the largest overseas investments among Vietnamese enterprises.Viettel earned 226.5 trillion VND in revenue in 2016, equal to 100 percent of its annual plan, while pre-tax profit was 43.2 trillion VND, or 101 percent of its annual plan.It also contributed 40.4 trillion VND to the State budget.The military-run company had 7.4 million new subscribers as at the end of 2016, bringing its total to 90 million.Viettel wins largest smart project in LaosUnitel, a joint venture between Vietnamese Viettel Global Joint Stock Company and Laos Asia Telecom, has won the contract to create an information system and management register of civil status – the largest smart society project in Laos.This project offers local citizens a chance to electronically register their information on births, marriages and death records.It has been invested by the Laos Ministry of Interior, to establish a solid foundation for its population to connect with relevant agencies via a system of registration of all births and deaths, birth certificates, death certificates, as well as the compilation and dissemination of statistics, including causes of death, marriage, divorce, separations, adoptions, immigration, immigrants and changes of residence. This is not an independent system, but part of the overall view of the country’s population.Launched in October 2009, Unitel defeated five strong rivals who provide IT systems for Laos’ Ministries and other units.Unitel collaborated with Solution Centre of Information Technology and Telecommunications Viettel to prepare negotiations, construction records and presentation solutions to win the package.It is expected that the Laos Ministry of Interior will sign the contract in May to build the project’s Phase 1 in three localities with 31 districts, including the capital Vientiane, Luang Prabang and Champassack.Viettel, the military-run telecom group, said its brand names have been seen in many foreign markets, showing its strong commitment to ensuring ICT solutions for governments, organisations and businesses in those countries it has invested in. — VNA