Viettel, Vietnam Airlines ink co-operation agreement

The signing ceremony (Source: baochinhphu.vn)



– The military-run telecom group, Viettel and national carrier Vietnam Airlines signed a strategic co-operation agreement in Hanoi on February 24.

Under the agreement, Viettel will provide telecommunication and information products and services for Vietnam Airlines’s operations and management as well as solutions to ensure information security.

Vietnam Airlines will provide aviation transport services and other commercial services as per Viettel’s requirements.

Specifically, Viettel will supply ICT products and services such as fixed phones, switchboards, mobile phones, data transmission channels both inside and outside the country, TV conferencing systems, payment solutions, ticket booking and selling through bankplus and payment gate. The group would also offer management and special software supporting Vietnam Airlines’ operations, professional services, disaster recovery, big data storage, cloud computing and postal services.

In addition, the two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on ICT security co-operation with an aim to prevent ICT risks and deal with attacks.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, a Vietnam Airlines representative said the cooperation aimed to ensure investment effectiveness and renewing technologies as well as improving services’ quality, reducing costs and ensuring information security.

“The agreement, which follows successes in operations since 2013, has realised Vietnam Airlines’ targets to renew and apply ICT into our operation,” he said.

As one of the groups building ICT security solutions to protect customers, Viettel has implemented its solutions with ministries, agencies, groups and corporations nationwide.

Viettel has invested in creating solutions in payments, e-office, transport, education and healthcare sectors.

The corporation hopes to contribute to the development of Vietnam’s aviation industry in the future.-VNA