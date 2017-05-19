Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The State-owned glass and construction ceramic corporation Viglacera began the construction of a complex of apartment blocks for workers at Dong Van 4 industrial park in the northern province of Ha Nam on May 19.The project spans 16.69 hectares and is capable of accommodating over 9,100 people.It comprises of social housing units for sale or rent, a public service centre, a kindergarten, a clinic and green space.It is expected to address housing problems for workers and experts at the park and help them cut travel cost.Owning 10 industrial parks that cover a total of 3,580 hectares, Viglacera is the third biggest industrial park builder in Vietnam.According to Deputy Minister of Construction Bui Pham Khanh, around one million workers in 320 industrial parks nationwide have demand for accommodations.To serve that demand, 167 projects, with combined capacity of about 126,800 apartments, have been carried out. Of the total, 97 projects have become operational, offering 38,800 apartments.-VNA