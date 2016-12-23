Vinamilk pulls down VN Index

Investors during a trading session at ACB Securities Company (Photo: VNA)

– Shares declined on December 22 on the two exchanges after foreign sells on heavyweight stocks reignited investors’ fears about a possible downturn.The benchmark VN-Index on the HCM Stock Exchange edged down 0.4 percent to close at 664.2 points. The gauge increased 0.7 percent on December 21.The market breadth was negative with 149 stocks declining, 98 advancing and 74 remaining flat.Blue chips led the downturn as 22 of the top 30 largest shares by market capitalization and liquidity lost value while only seven gained.The biggest listed stock Vinamilk (VNM) decreased 2.4 percent after foreign traders continued to offload these shares with a net sell value of 66 billion VND (2.9 million USD). Vinamilk has been often among the top most-sold list by foreign investors in the past month.Overall, foreign investors remained net buyers in HCM City’s market on December 22 but their net sell value dropped to nearly 12 billion VND, down 85 percent from December 21’s level.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index decreased 0.6 percent to 79.8 points.Liquidity fell as just 138 million shares worth 2.5 trillion VND (110 million USD) were traded in the two markets, down 16 percent in volume and 24.3 percent in value compared to December 21’s figures./.