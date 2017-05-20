Vinamilk to invest in milch cow farm in Ha Nam

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – The northern province of Ha Nam has given nod to a milch cow farming project in Thanh Nguyen commune, Thanh Liem distrtict invested by the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk).



At the 73rd meeting of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on May 19, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Minh Hien said the authorities agreed to grant Vinamilk a 40-year lease for a farm covering an area of 150ha with 4,000 heads of cow, and another 500ha for grass and corn cultivation.



A station will also be built to purchase fresh milk from local farmers.



Vinamilk is eligible for a 10 percent preferential tax, two-year tax waiver and 50 percent tax reduction for the next four years, tax exemption for animal export-import.



The province also ensures sufficient infrastructure for the project, offers vocational training support, and pledges to fulfill 10 commitments to investors.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Khang asked relevant departments and agencies to complete administrative procedures, ensuring that the project meets schedule.-VNA