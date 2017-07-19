Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The northern province of Vinh Phuc has seen only one out of 73 projects that were approved to shift forest planting to other land use purposes planting alternative forests on an area of nearly 60 ha.According to the province’s Forest Management Department, since 2016, Vinh Phuc has had over 460 ha of forest land approved to shift land use purposes to serve public works and business projects, mostly in Tam Dao, Lap Thach and Song Lo districts.Two other projects have built plans for growing alternative forests on an area of over 10 ha while the remaining 70 projects, covering nearly 400 ha, need to make alternative forest planting plans.In order to promote alternative forest planting, the department will advise the provincial People’s Committee to instruct relevant agencies to hurry project owners to either perform their afforestation responsibility or pay money to the forest protection and development fund, said Hoang Van Hao, deputy director of the department.The department is reviewing areas for growing alternative forests by project owners to make the province’s afforestation plan, he said.It will coordinate with the Northeastern Forestry Centre under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to plant over 20 ha of alternative forests, he added.-VNA