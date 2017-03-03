Vinh Phuc lures 46.6 million USD of FDI in two months

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

– The northern province of Vinh Phuc has seen positive results in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction in the first two months of this year as it lured 46.6 million USD to eight new projects and four existing ones.According to the provincial Committee for Investment Promotion and Support, the province is hosting 234 valid projects with total investment of over 3.6 billion USD.At the same time, the locality also granted investment licences to eight domestic projects worth over 765 billion VND, raising the total number of such projects to 663 with combined capital of nearly 67.6 trillion VND (2.95 billion USD).This year, Vinh Phuc aims to attract 25 FDI projects worth 250 million USD, according to the committee.Over the past years, the province has applied various measures to create favourable conditions for investors, while supporting them during their investment, especially in administrative procedures.Thanks to these efforts, many local industrial parks have become popular to investors, including Khai Quang in Vinh Yen city, where houses about 80 firms with about 40,000 workers.-VNA