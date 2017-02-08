Violating coach operators forced to halt operations

Passengers wait for a coach at Hanoi's My Dinh Bus Station. (Source: VNA)

- Coach operators who are not following changes in the bus routes as instructed by Hanoi’s transport authority would be forced to halt operations for a month.This was stated by Ha Huy Quang, deputy director of the city’s Department of Transport.By February 10, the department would re-examine the implementation of the changes by coach operators at bus stations in the city. Violators would have their operation badges revoked for a month, he said.He made the statement after trans-provincial coach operators refused to take on passengers at My Dinh Bus Station as a way of protest against the route changes by the department.According to the department’s plan, coach routes linking the city with the northern provinces of Thai Binh and Nam Dinh and the central provinces of Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An would be requested to move the departure point from My Dinh to Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, which was nearly 15 kilometres away.The changes were aimed at reducing congestion and came into effect on January 2.Previously, the city’s department had asked provincial departments to inform bus companies of the changes and told transport companies to co-ordinate closely with relevant offices and station management boards to urgently finalise contracts with the new stations.Currently, as many as 12 transport enterprises have not changed their departure points as regulated.In December, the department announced changes in bus routes from Hanoi to other localities. Bus routes from the city to the provinces of Dak Lak and Gia Lai in the Central Highlands, Ha Tinh, Nghe An in the central region, and Nam Dinh, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh in the north, would move to the Nuoc Ngam Station. Currently, buses leave from six different stations -- My Dinh, Gia Lam, Yen Nghia and Son Tay, as well as Troi and Phung.Bus routes linking the city with the northern provinces of Bac Kan, Cao Bang, Ha Giang and Lai Chau, as well as Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Quang Nam, Thai Nguyen, Tuyen Quang, Vinh Phuc, and Yen Bai would be shifted to My Dinh Station.Routes linking the city with the provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau in the south, Kon Tum and Dak Nong in the Central Highland, and Dien Biên, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa in the north would be transferred from My Dinh, Giap Bat and Nuoc Ngam to Yen Nghia Station.Passengers to the northern provinces of Ha Nam, Hai Duong, Hai Phong and Hung Yen would depart from Giap Bat Station in the south of the city, while those going to the provinces of Bac Giang and Lang Son would depart from Gia Lam Station.-VNA