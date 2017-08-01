Youyi Guan border gate (Source: Chinanews.com)



Beijing (VNA) – A visa division was established at the Youyi Guan border gate, the largest one along the China-Vietnam borderline, on July 30 in order to facilitate foreigners’ visa application at the border crossing, the Guangxi newspaper reported.



The visa granted at the border gate is a single-entry one with duration of stay of 30 days.



Individuals can apply for a visa within five days before their entry, while travel agencies and organisations need 15 days.



They will get visas after 10 minutes if all related documents are presented.



The Youyi Guan border gate in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is an important bridge for the economic development of Vietnam and China, and an important checkpoint in the Nanning-Lang Son-Hanoi-Hai Phong economic corridor.-VNA