Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 19:27:05

Travel

Visit Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien

Muong Phang historical relic site, in Muong Phang commune, Dien Bien district, used to be the command post of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded the campaign.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Poetic mountain unique in Ninh Binh

Poetic mountain unique in Ninh Binh

A journey along Mekong River

A journey along Mekong River

Poetic Hanoi with yellow-leaves-streets in early summer

Poetic Hanoi with yellow-leaves-streets in early summer

An Giang: Life in border land

An Giang: Life in border land

Bien Ho Lake - a pearl in Central Highlands

Bien Ho Lake - a pearl in Central Highlands

Trang An boast natural and cultural values

Trang An boast natural and cultural values

Ha Long Bay - wonder of nature

Ha Long Bay - wonder of nature

Ancient Bich Dong Pagoda

Ancient Bich Dong Pagoda

Others