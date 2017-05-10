Visit Muong Phang relic site in Dien Bien

Muong Phang historical relic site, in Muong Phang commune, Dien Bien district, used to be the command post of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, where General Vo Nguyen Giap commanded the campaign.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017 - 16:59:48
