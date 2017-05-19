Visitors to the house ​of President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien commune (Photo: VNA)

– Thousands of people across the nation have the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien Relic Site, Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An, to offer incense to the late leader on the occasion of his 127th birthday on May 19.Travelling more than 300km to reach the site, Nguyen Thi Que from Hanoi said that despite her busy work, she and her husband took their children to Uncle Ho’s homeland to pay tribute to the leader on his birthday.Que held that the sacrifice and service that Uncle Ho rendered to the nation should be popularised among younger generations.At the same time, Dang Thi Thom from the northern province of Phu Tho said that offering incense to President Ho Chi Minh at his house has long been her dream. She was moved to visit the house in which the late leader grew up as well as his simple living style.Nguyen Bao Tuan, Director of the Kim Lien Relic Site’s Management Board, said that on the occasion of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday every year, the site often welcomes up to 7,000 visitors each day, four times higher than normal.Along with strengthening personnel for security and order at the site, the board also restored the cultural space of Sen village and Hoang Tru village where are hometown of the late leader’s parents to give visitors a clearer insight into the childhood of Uncle Ho, while organising film screening and a photo exhibition on the leader’s life, he said.-VNA