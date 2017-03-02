VN badminton players improve world rankings

Nguyen Tien Minh is up in world badminton ranking. — File Photo

- Vietnamese badminton players strongly attacked the world rankings in the latest release by the Badminton World Federation.In the singles ranking, national No 1 Nguyen Tien Minh made four steps up to No 39. His teammate and wife Vu Thi Trang is up to No 36. Nguyen Thuy Linh took her biggest step up from No 93 to No 85.In the doubles, Do Tuan Duc and Pham Hong Nam are up to No 77 of the men’s category and Nguyen Thi Sen and Vu Thị Trang place No 56, three steps up, in the women’s class. Among them, Do Tuan Duc and Pham Nhu Thao registered their best result ever at No 41.Players will take part in an annual international tournament, the Ciputra Yonex Sunrise International Challenge, in Hanoi, later this month.-VNA